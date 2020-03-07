MANILA, Philippine – The La Salle Lady Spikers launched their UAAP Season 82 debut in style after outclassing heated rivals Ateneo Lady Eagles in 4 sets, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15, in women’s volleyball at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, March 7.

Tin Tiamzon paced the statement win with 17 points off 14 attacks, 2 blocks and an ace while super sophomore Jolina dela Cruz backstopped with 13 markers off 11 spikes, a block and an ace.

“Very crucial game for us,” said legendary La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus after the game. “Kita mo na nawawala, pero siyempre nakakabalik din, so hindi madali yung pinagdaanan namin this game. Sabi ko tiwala lang.”

(Very crucial game for us. You can see we were lagging behind, but of course we got back, so we didn’t have an easy time this game. I just told them to keep on trusting.)

Ateneo rookie Faith Nisperos paced the Lady Eagles in the loss with 13 points off 10 attacks while graduating hitter Kat Tolentino was held to just 6 markers on 5-of-41-attacks in the losing effort.

After alternating 25-17 sets where La Salle led 2-1, the Lady Spikers then turned up the heat with a massive 16-3 run to seize a 20-7 lead in the deciding 4th frame.

Although Ateneo managed to reach double-digits with a quick 3-0 run, 10-20, it was just too little, too late, as La Salle cruised to their season-opening victory.

In a first for the season, a video challenge won the game as Leila Cruz scored a block touch call for the 25-15 finish.

The Lady Eagles only managed to create momentum in the 2nd, as they crushed the Lady Spikers with a set-sealing 13-1 run off the back of Jho Maraguinot and Nisperos. – Rappler.com