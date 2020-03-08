MANILA, Philippines – It’s definitely not a happy, happy return for coach Tai Bundit in the UAAP.

The NU Lady Bulldogs played the role of rude hosts to the Adamson Lady Falcons and their new Thai consultant as they rolled to a three-set sweep, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, March 8.

It was Bundit’s first appearance in the UAAP since leaving a title-contending Ateneo Lady Eagles program in 2018.

Audrey Paran and Margot Mutshima led the way anew for the Lady Bulldogs with 15 and 13 points respectively while Ivy Lacsina chipped in 9 markers on 4 spikes, 3 blocks and 2 aces.

Trisha Genesis paced Adamson in the loss with 12 points off 11 attacks and 1 ace while Lorene Toring added 11 markers off 6 spikes, 3 aces and 2 blocks.

Adamson looked headed for early success under Bundit’s leadership after they reached set point, 24-22, in the opening frame. However, the Lady Bulldogs had other ideas as they snatched the set away with a 4-0 run for the 26-24 finish.

Paran and Mutshima then took full advantage of the demoralized Lady Falcons as they conspired to erect an 11-2 start in the 2nd set.

The NU pileup got as far ahead as 12 points, 16-4, after a Sato spike before the Lady Bulldogs put an end to their opponents’ misery, 25-14, despite a late comeback attempt.

Errors and more Lady Bulldog offense then drove the final nail in Adamson’s coffin as NU pulled away, 21-17, off a Genesis attack error. – Rappler.com