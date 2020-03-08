MANILA, Philippines – FEU avoided a massive upset from UST with a gritty 25-21, 24-26, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12 win in the UAAP Season 82 men's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, March 8.

Jude Garcia delivered 27 points off 21 attacks, 3 blocks, and 3 aces as the Tamaraws fought back from a one-set deficit to improve to 2-0.

FEU unloaded 5 straight points to open the last set en route to a five-set win, with Garcia capping off the comeback with the win-clinching hit.

JJ Javelona and JP Bugaoan chipped in 13 points apiece for FEU, while Mark Calado had 12 points and 10 digs.

Owen Suarez orchestrated the Tamaraws' offense to the tune of 29 excellent sets, benefitting from the 24 receptions and 8 digs of Vince Lorenzo.

FEU gave up 43 errors to UST but more than made up for it with a 60-51 disparity in attacks, 12-9 differential in blocks, and a 4-3 edge in blocks.

Nonetheless, head coach Rey Diaz hopes that the Tamaraws will learn their lesson and avoid engaging in uphill battles.

"I hope our players realize their weaknesses and lapses because they already know about them. It just needs to sink [in]," Diaz said.

The Tigers remained winless in two matches. Jau Umandal saw his 21-point production go down the drain.

Lorenz Señoron and Wewe Medina had 17 and 10 markers, respectively, in the loss. – Rappler.com