MANILA, Philippines – Once again, sisters Eya and EJ Laure proved why the UST Golden Tigresses are a force to be reckoned with in the UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball tournament.

Unlike their first game, the Laure combo resulted in an emphatic three-set sweep over the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, March 8.

Eya led all scorers with 16 points off 12 attacks, 3 blocks, and an ace, while her elder sister EJ added 12 markers off 10 spikes and 2 aces.

"Medyo maganda 'yung gising namin today. Nagkaroon kami ng magandang execution," said head coach Kungfu Reyes in the post-game presser.

(We had quite a good start today. We executed well.)

"Maganda 'yung service, 'yung execution ng plays. Though may mga lapses pa rin pero naiiwasan kahit papa'no. Naging team effort 'yung ginawa namin today."

(Our service was good, as well as the execution of our plays. Although we still had lapses, we bounced back somewhat. We showed team effort today.)

Czarina Carandang and Jeanette Villareal paced FEU in the sorry loss with 7 points apiece.

After a relatively close opening set, UST took control midway through the 2nd set with a 7-1 run, capped by an Eya Laure block for the 21-12 lead.

Ysa Jimenez then completed the job with back-to-back points for the 25-16 finish.

It was practically the same story in the final frame as Eya Laure sparked an 8-2 start leading to a 23-11 advantage off back-to-back hits by reserve Camille Victoria.

FEU managed to squeeze in a few more points later in the set before Baby Love Borbon sealed the deal with one final hit off the block. – Rappler.com