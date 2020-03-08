MANILA, Philippines – As another preventive measure amid the coronavirus outbreak, the UAAP decided that the upcoming Game 2 of the boys and girls basketball finals will be held behind closed doors at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Monday, March 9.

"The health and safety of our players, teams, and fans is paramount. We have been coordinating with the DOH (Department of Health), LGU (local government unit), and venue partners and continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely," the UAAP statement read.

"This decision was arrived at after due consultation and advice of the different governmental agencies concerned and upon the recommendation of our venue partner. We will be strictly implementing the No UAAP ID, No Entry policy. Only the playing teams and essential staff will be allowed entry."

The move was made after a COVID-19 case was found in San Juan City. So far, the Philippines has 6 confirmed cases.

UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag made it clear that only high school basketball is affected by the restriction, which means that as of posting, other sporting events like volleyball will go on as scheduled with open doors to fans.

However, Saguisag also made it clear that things may change by the day.

"We just have to act accordingly. If the national government declares, there's force majeure (unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract)," he said in a brief press conference at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"What can we do? We cannot disobey the orders of the President." – Rappler.com