MANILA, Philippines – All UAAP Season 82 games until March 14 are suspended, league president Emmanuel T. Fernandez and executive director Rebo Saguisag announced on Tuesday, March 10.

This is in compliance with President Rodrigo Duterte's order to suspend classes in all levels this week over the coronavirus threat in the Philippines.

This is the second time that the league's games were postponed, as the volleyball tournament – which was slated to open on February 15 – kicked off on Tuesday, March 3, instead. (READ: UAAP Season 82 volleyball postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus threat)

On Monday, March 9, the UAAP juniors basketball finals games for both the boys and girls divisions were held behind closed doors as a preventive measure against the spiking coronavirus cases in the Philippines.

The National University (NU) Bullpups duplicated the feat achieved by the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the NU Lady Bulldogs with a 16-0 sweep of the boys basketball tournament.

The NCAA, likewise, suspended the league indefinitely while the Palarong Pambasa, which was set to be hosted by Marikina City in May, has also been postponed.

As of Monday night, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines have reached 24. These include one death – a Chinese tourist – which was the first fatality to be recorded outside of China.

Worldwide, the death toll has exceeded 3,800, while more than 109,000 people have been infected in over 100 countries. – Rappler.com