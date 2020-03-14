MANILA, Philippines – The UST Junior Growling Tigresses and the Adamson Lady Baby Falcons have been declared co-champions in the inaugural UAAP Season 82 girls basketball tournament on Saturday, March 14.

This comes after the release of a league memorandum terminating all ongoing or pending high school tournaments following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown of Metro Manila.

Led by MVP Cris Padilla and Mythical Team members Kat Agojo and Abegail Amdad, Adamson forced a winner-take-all finals contest after taking down UST, 79-74, in Game 2 last Monday, March 9.

That same day, the Nazareth-NU Bullpups escaped the incoming league suspension by downing the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws for the boys' title and a rare 16-0 season sweep.

Game 3 of the girls finals eventually never materialized as President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the lockdown of Metro Manila starting Sunday, March 15 until April 14.

If ever the lockdown ends by April 15, the high school calendar of most UAAP member-schools will have ended, rendering resumption of the high school tournaments impossible at that point.

Other high school events canceled were beach volleyball, athletics, demo sport lawn tennis, and exhibition sport streetdance.

Meanwhile, for the collegiate tournaments, the UAAP has stated that it will work towards alternative formats no earlier than May 1, 2020. (READ: UAAP Season 82 action to resume no earlier than May 1) – Rappler.com