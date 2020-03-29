MANILA, Philippines – Past and present UAAP volleyball stars like Ara Galang and Eya Laure throw in their own jerseys to Jia Morado's fundraising intiative for the personal protective equipment (PPE) of the country's frontliners.

According to Morado on her Facebook page Every Little Thing Counts (@forourfrontlinersph), three-time UAAP champion Galang unexpectedly donated her No. 8 jersey to be put up for bidding.

Volleyball insider Mac Dionisio also donated his own collectible of the UAAP Season 75 MVP's jersey.

On Sunday, March 29, former University of Santo Tomas (UST) girls volleyball players Eya Laure, Imee Hernandez, Maji Mangulabnan, Det Pepito and Janna Torres donated their jerseys from their final year in high school.

The highest bidder will be able to collect all 5 jerseys.

As of Saturday, March 28, 10:15 pm, Morado and her beau Miguel de Guzman have raised P236,635.31 to purchase PPE, N95 masks and surgical gloves, which will be donated to Jose R Reyes Memorial Medical Center and Philippine General Hospital.

The goal is to be able to purchase at least 100 PPE coverall gowns, 1,000 N95 masks and 1,000 pairs of surgical gloves. – Rappler.com