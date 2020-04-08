UAAP season over: 'Sakit sa heart'
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - The UAAP community received a heartbreaking announcement on Tuesday, April 7, as the league decided to terminate Season 82.
Before the cancelation, league action had been put on hold since March 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Volleyball players were quick to react, with many clearly devastated like UST stalwart Ej Laure, who had hoped for a major comeback after a two-year layoff in women's volleyball action.
see u next season— Eya Laure (@eyalaureee) April 7, 2020
Haaayss... sakit sa heart— Ej Laure (@ennajielauree) April 7, 2020
The cancellation is something we all did not see coming. This will surely hurt for a while but we will be back, better and more prepared. #UAAPSeason82Volleyball— Imee Hernandez (@imeekghernandz) April 7, 2020
©️ @jademoyaa pic.twitter.com/eXOOZ6COJ5
Its a sad sad day :(— Dani Ravena (@ravenadani) April 7, 2020
Stay safe & see you soon. pic.twitter.com/WaBvEvWVhW— Faith Mallonga Nisperos (@faith_nisperos) April 7, 2020
Sayonara UAAP seasons 82— Risa Sato (@risajun_61) April 7, 2020
FEU volleyball standout Carly Hernandez describes the suspension as more painful than a breakup.
mas worst pa sa break up :-(— Carlota Hernandez ♡ (@_hernandezcarly) April 7, 2020
See you next season hihintayin namin kayo @Lcllmymlmnt and ate @chiiaramay https://t.co/TCcDa1xY4c— Louieeeee (@LouieeeRomero) April 7, 2020
Thank you Season 82 pic.twitter.com/UMC78EOgMq— já (@jaaa_lana) April 7, 2020
A moment lasts all of a second, but the memory lives on forever. Waah Thank you UAAP Season 82 https://t.co/JITMOWNorj— Mean Mendrez (@meanmendrez) April 7, 2020
MOVE ON .....— Louis Gamban (@LouisGamban02_) April 7, 2020
THANK YOU PO SA LAHAT NG SUMUPORTA SA UPMVT NGAYON S82 , ( BOTH INDOOR & OUTDOOR VOLLEYBALL )
- mas mag papalakas ako ngayon season 83 pic.twitter.com/2PwdxjTOTu
Athletes from other events also expressed their disappointment.
This broke my heart pic.twitter.com/DbIDfzCR8Z— Tin-tin Salilig (@tinsalilig) April 7, 2020
not even sure how to feel about it all..— A.J. (@a_jae7) April 7, 2020
Damn that’s just sad. Wasted efforts https://t.co/kCd8SU6dtD— Patrick Yu (@YuPatrick12) April 7, 2020
Former UAAP players and Season 82 courtside reporters also reacted, with league stars like Sisi Rondina, the beach and indoor volleyball MVP last season, saying that "everything happens for a reason" and TV host and former Ateneo standout Gretchen Ho noting that the suspension is the "right decision."
Everything Happens for a Reason https://t.co/gfDvmG2fql— Cherry Ann Rondina (@Rondina011) April 7, 2020
#UAAPSeason82 is now officially cancelled. Sad, sad news, but just about the right decision given the uncertainty of the #Covid19 crisis.— Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) April 7, 2020
To all our athletes -- hang on tight!
Stay in condition https://t.co/8Qwro8cLmf
Hugs sa lahat ng UAAP teams— Jamenea Ferrer (@JemFerrer) April 7, 2020
Stay safe, peeps!
Thank you to everyone who fought for and with the blue and white.— Frannie Reyes (@franniereyess) April 7, 2020
As sad as it is, this decision was made to help us in a bigger fight. Stay safe and please continue to help however you can.
The UAAP will be back and we’ll fly high then. #obf always#allformore#UAAPS82 https://t.co/HOsXar94sZ
I thank the Lord every day for giving me this opportunity to represent UP as a whole, tell the stories of our athletes, and be introduced to the world of sports. I'm so grateful I was able to learn from and meet great people including you!— Yani Mayo (@itsYaniMayo) April 7, 2020
Long messages later!! https://t.co/IE8nWf6Sec
No GOOBYES, just see you laters...— Jaime Ascalon (@JaimeAscalon15) April 7, 2020
UAAP Season 82 Courtside Reporters
~ first batch to do Vlogs
~ first batch to report for Juniors div.
~ first batch to report for Mens and Womens Volley
~ first batch to Tiktok
I love you all my Csrs siblings. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/e8snbwkGyX
– Rappler.com