MANILA, PHILIPPINES - The UAAP community received a heartbreaking announcement on Tuesday, April 7, as the league decided to terminate Season 82.

Before the cancelation, league action had been put on hold since March 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Volleyball players were quick to react, with many clearly devastated like UST stalwart Ej Laure, who had hoped for a major comeback after a two-year layoff in women's volleyball action.

see u next season — Eya Laure (@eyalaureee) April 7, 2020

Haaayss... sakit sa heart — Ej Laure (@ennajielauree) April 7, 2020

The cancellation is something we all did not see coming. This will surely hurt for a while but we will be back, better and more prepared. #UAAPSeason82Volleyball



©️ @jademoyaa pic.twitter.com/eXOOZ6COJ5 — Imee Hernandez (@imeekghernandz) April 7, 2020

Its a sad sad day :( — Dani Ravena (@ravenadani) April 7, 2020

Stay safe & see you soon. pic.twitter.com/WaBvEvWVhW — Faith Mallonga Nisperos (@faith_nisperos) April 7, 2020

Sayonara UAAP seasons 82 — Risa Sato (@risajun_61) April 7, 2020

FEU volleyball standout Carly Hernandez describes the suspension as more painful than a breakup.

mas worst pa sa break up :-( — Carlota Hernandez ♡ (@_hernandezcarly) April 7, 2020

Thank you Season 82 pic.twitter.com/UMC78EOgMq — já (@jaaa_lana) April 7, 2020

A moment lasts all of a second, but the memory lives on forever. Waah Thank you UAAP Season 82 https://t.co/JITMOWNorj — Mean Mendrez (@meanmendrez) April 7, 2020

MOVE ON .....



THANK YOU PO SA LAHAT NG SUMUPORTA SA UPMVT NGAYON S82 , ( BOTH INDOOR & OUTDOOR VOLLEYBALL )



- mas mag papalakas ako ngayon season 83 pic.twitter.com/2PwdxjTOTu — Louis Gamban (@LouisGamban02_) April 7, 2020

Athletes from other events also expressed their disappointment.

This broke my heart pic.twitter.com/DbIDfzCR8Z — Tin-tin Salilig (@tinsalilig) April 7, 2020

not even sure how to feel about it all.. — A.J. (@a_jae7) April 7, 2020

Damn that’s just sad. Wasted efforts https://t.co/kCd8SU6dtD — Patrick Yu (@YuPatrick12) April 7, 2020

Former UAAP players and Season 82 courtside reporters also reacted, with league stars like Sisi Rondina, the beach and indoor volleyball MVP last season, saying that "everything happens for a reason" and TV host and former Ateneo standout Gretchen Ho noting that the suspension is the "right decision."

Everything Happens for a Reason https://t.co/gfDvmG2fql — Cherry Ann Rondina (@Rondina011) April 7, 2020

#UAAPSeason82 is now officially cancelled. Sad, sad news, but just about the right decision given the uncertainty of the #Covid19 crisis.



To all our athletes -- hang on tight!

Stay in condition https://t.co/8Qwro8cLmf — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) April 7, 2020

Hugs sa lahat ng UAAP teams



Stay safe, peeps! — Jamenea Ferrer (@JemFerrer) April 7, 2020

Thank you to everyone who fought for and with the blue and white.



As sad as it is, this decision was made to help us in a bigger fight. Stay safe and please continue to help however you can.



The UAAP will be back and we’ll fly high then. #obf always#allformore#UAAPS82 https://t.co/HOsXar94sZ — Frannie Reyes (@franniereyess) April 7, 2020

I thank the Lord every day for giving me this opportunity to represent UP as a whole, tell the stories of our athletes, and be introduced to the world of sports. I'm so grateful I was able to learn from and meet great people including you!



Long messages later!! https://t.co/IE8nWf6Sec — Yani Mayo (@itsYaniMayo) April 7, 2020

No GOOBYES, just see you laters...



UAAP Season 82 Courtside Reporters



~ first batch to do Vlogs

~ first batch to report for Juniors div.

~ first batch to report for Mens and Womens Volley

~ first batch to Tiktok



I love you all my Csrs siblings. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/e8snbwkGyX — Jaime Ascalon (@JaimeAscalon15) April 7, 2020

– Rappler.com