MANILA, Philippines – Philippine team fencer and Ateneo star Maxine Esteban made sure to do her part to help the medical frontliners and communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, at first I wanted to make my break productive. I really thought of how I can do my part as a Filipino citizen and as a national athlete to help out our frontliners," shared the 19-year-old Esteban, a member of the national team that won the foil bronze in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

"I feel like the youth has to actively participate and take part in helping the government find ways to reach out to the medical frontliners and the affected communities."

Last April 10, the Ateneo sophomore, together with her sisters, launched a fundraising drive named A Small Thing Goes A Long Way.

Definitely, even the smallest of donations ended up being big in her drive.

In just one week, Esteban has raised P339,000.70 and has gathered 50 pieces of Uratex pillows and 92 bottles of alcohol.

Esteban could not help but be overwhelmed by the continuous support her drive has received.

"I was really surprised because I saw ate Hidilyn [Diaz] raise funds also that is why I started one as well,” said Esteban, the UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in women's fencing.

“I think she reached almost P100,000. So I was surprised when I saw my friends donating a lot and some people I don't even know.”

Beneficiaries of A Small Thing Goes A Long Way include UST Hospital, UERM Memorial Hospital, and National Children's Hospital, as well as the affected communities in San Juan City.

The pillows, on the other hand, will go to families in San Juan and UERM.

Esteban's fundraising activity will run until April 26.

Here are ways to contribute to Esteban's drive:

– Rappler.com