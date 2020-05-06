MANILA, Philippines – Past and present UAAP athletes expressed their support for ABS-CBN after it was ordered to shut down by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on Tuesday, May 5.

The athletes took to social media their reactions following the cease and desist order issued by the NTC to ABS-CBN, which has been the official broadcaster of the UAAP through the Sports + Action channel.

UST women's volleyball player Eya Laure and UST basketball hotshot CJ Cansino said watching the network go off-air was saddening.

ang sad marinig yung “Now Signing Off. “ — Eya Laure (@eyalaureee) May 5, 2020

Parang nanood uli ako ng end-game dun ha #ABSCBNSigningOff — Cj Cansino (@cjcansino) May 5, 2020

UP Fighting Maroon Ricci Rivero and former Ateneo Lady Eagle Charo Soriano, meanwhile, enumerated the contributions of ABS-CBN in their lives.

To the network who covered my games, who witnessed and celebrated my triumphs and defeats, who entertained us and informed us and who brought me closer to your homes. For every hardwork each Kapamilya poured into for the service of the Filipino worldwide #IStandWithABSCBN — Ricci Rivero (@_ricciiirivero) May 5, 2020

They took a chance. They helped me grow...and taught me how to conquer fear. But most of all, they told me to always stay true to myself and to whatever insights and analyses that I have. These are just some of the reasons why I #StandWithAbscbn. Kapit lang, mga Kapamilya. pic.twitter.com/6WXqOkFVuP — Charo Soriano (@itscharosoriano) May 6, 2020

Former Ateneo volleyball standout Dzi Gervacio said she still cannot fathom why the shutdown was executed amid the coronavirus crisis. (READ: Kapamilya stars rally behind ABS-CBN as network shuts down after NTC order)

Still in shock. Can’t believe it but not surprised. 11,000 more people potentially added to the unemployment rate. One of the biggest source for news, charity, and entertainment gone, ngayon pang may krisis.#NoToABSCBNShutDown#DefendPressFreedom — Angeline Gervacio (@dzigervacio) May 6, 2020

Gretchen Ho, another former Ateneo Lady Eagle who now works for the network, thanked ABS-CBN for supporting athletes like her.

Para sa lahat ng atletang nabigyan ng mas magandang kinabukasan dahil sa inyong walang-sawang suporta, #MaramingSalamatABSCBN. — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) May 5, 2020

