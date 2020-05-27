MANILA, Philippines – Not over The Last Dance? Ateneo rookie Faith Nisperos isn't over it either!

Despite living in a generation that grew up with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as the GOAT of basketball, the top rookie of the UAAP women's volleyball defending champions is actually a big fan of Michael Jordan.

Rappler catches up with Nisperos – who saw her UAAP seniors debut come to an end in a week due to the virus shutdown – as she shares her story on how she became a fan of the Chicago Bulls great as well as how she's dealing with sports' indefinite hiatus. – Rappler.com