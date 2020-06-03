MANILA, Philippines – The UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) assured its athletes will still be granted scholarships until the end of 2020.

The clarification came after The Varsitarian, the official student publication of UST, reported that at least 30 athletes were told they would lose their scholarships in the first term of the academic year (AY) 2020-2021.

In the report, a source claimed coaches had already talked to athletes to explain the removal of athletes.

"[A]ll scholarships conferred by IPEA to its athletes during the second term of AY 2019-2020 shall be carried on until December 2020," IPEA said in a statement.

"Therefore, there shall be no athlete who will be released from scholarship this coming first term of AY 2020-2021."

After canceling all second semester events and Season 82 entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UAAP might not push through with its usual September opening for Season 83.

Season 83 could be delayed until January next year, with a chance of first and second semester events to be played in just one semester. (READ: September UAAP opening looks unlikely, league officials say) – Rappler.com