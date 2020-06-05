MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras continues to dish out assists even as local basketball remains at a standstill.

The UP Fighting Maroons star vowed to help in raising funds for the bail of the activists who were arrested by Cebu City police after protesting against the anti-terrorism bill near the UP Cebu campus.

At least 8 activists were nabbed for violation of the ban on mass gatherings under the general community quarantine.

Paras lauded the activists for taking a stand and pledged to help them.

"I saw the news in Cebu about my fellow Isko and Iskas. To all my people there who got arrested, thank you standing up for what is right," Paras, who also slammed the anti-terrorism bill, wrote on Twitter.

"To all my Isko and Iskas in Cebu and everywhere else, stay strong, stay safe, and stand 10 toes down. We will raise money to bail those affected!"

I saw the news in Cebu about my fellow isko and Iskas.

To all my people there who got arrested

Thank you standing up for what is right.

To all my isko and iskas in cebu & everywhere else, stay strong, stay safe, and stand ten toes down.

We will raise money to bail those affected! — Kobe Lorenzo Forster Paras (@_kokoparas) June 5, 2020

Nowhere To Go But UP president Renan Dalisay said Paras' UP teammates, Ricci Rivero and Javi Gomez de Liaño, will also participate in the fundraiser. (READ: How to help activists arrested in Cebu City)

"They will contribute their own money and will encourage others to do so also," Dalisay told Rappler through a Facebook exchange.

"We are just awaiting word from the lawyers of the detained students. As of now, charges are being filed so there is still no amount."

Paul Desiderio and Jun Manzo, former Fighting Maroons who hail from Cebu, also joined calls to free the activists by tweeting #ReleaseCebu7.

UP Office of the Student Regent (UPOSR) had released a statement urging police to release the detained protestors.

"This clearly manifests how the systemic targeting of critical voices is prevalent everywhere," UPOSR said. "When those in power are not even held accountable, students like ours who are only echoing the public’s sentiments are those who are handcuffed and silenced."

The rally started peacefully before Cebu City police in combat gear and SWAT team members came to arrest the protesters.

Videos also surfaced showing cops entering the campus and chasing down some students protesting. – Rappler.com