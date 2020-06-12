MANILA, Philippines – They may be battling against each other on court, but UAAP volleyball stars Michelle Cobb, Eya Laure, Ponggay Gaston and Roselyn Rosier finally found a chance to get together.

TBH, a new digital show that will be broadcasted on ABS-CBN every Tuesday starting June 23, will feature the 4 UAAP players and allow volleyball fans to get to know them more as they express their most honest opinions on various topics.

"This is an actual show where we talk about whatever there is. It’s a fun way for the audience to get to know us individually," said La Salle Lady Spikers setter Michelle Cobb.



But more than just the foursome chatting, the players will also invite other athletes and even celebrities to share their own opinions.

Their main goal is to allow the audience to relate to them, and hopefully, change the way Filipinos would see female athletes.

"This is not just going to be girl talk," said Ateneo Lady Eagles captain Ponggay Gaston. "We dove into topics that I never thought that I could talk about with others. People can relate to us, not just girls, but also athletes."

"Being a pretty face, you’re just tall and athletic – [these are] the stereotypes we’re breaking with this show by sharing our own experiences," added University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons captain Roselyn Rosier.

As they break down their experiences, frustrations, and realizations during the new normal, the quartet is also excited to talk about personal topics like the change in different aspects of their lives.

"When we talked about change, we talked about relationships also," teased Rosier.



More importantly, the UAAP stars want to use their influence to cultivate a culture of respect to encourage others to be more open about their worldview.

"I’m not worried if [others] don’t agree. We’re teaching the audience on how to be open. It’s okay to disagree. There’s a culture of respect for this platform. We’re trying to create that respect," said Cobb.

TBH will be broadcasted every Tuesday at 8 am, with replays at 1pm and 6 pm, on LIGA Channel 86, and LIGA HD on Channel 183 on SKY Cable and Destiny. Catch it also on iWant, TFC, and the YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Sports. – Rappler.com