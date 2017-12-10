The Ateneo community celebrates the glory of their champion teams of the first half of UAAP Season 80

Published 10:35 AM, December 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo community honored their UAAP Season 80 champion teams in their bonfire held at the Ateneo Grade School grounds on Saturday, December 9.

The FAST Ateneo swimming team clinched a double championship title, the men's judo team was crowned as co-champions with the University of Santo Tomas and the men's basketball team brought the title back to Katipunan after 5 years.

Full live video of the program here:





