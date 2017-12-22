Matt Nieto reminisces about the time when he was once part of the audience during an Ateneo-La Salle game

Published 12:14 AM, December 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo Blue Eagle champion Matt Nieto posted a video on Friday, December 22, of himself and his older twin brother Mike Nieto cheering during an Ateneo-La Salle game back in 2008.

The video was taken at the upper box section of the Araneta Coliseum where the two young boys were dressed in their basketball shirseys and were seen cheering "Go Ateneo!"

It was in 2008 when the Ateneo Blue Eagles started their 5-peat era under Coach Norman Black, which ended in 2012.

Nearly a decade after the Nieto twins' video was taken, Matt and Mike are now part of the Ateneo Blue Eagles themselves. (READ: Promises and a lucky red shirt: Nieto twins continue father's legacy) – Rappler.com