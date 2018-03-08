Belangel follows the footsteps of Matt Nieto and Jolo Mendoza

Published 8:23 PM, March 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Blue Eaglets team captain SJ Belangel now has an answer to what his college plans are: He will stay in Katipunan as he commits to the Ateneo Blue Eagles for the upcoming Season 81.

Belangel posts a photo of himself on Twitter where he stands in front of the eagle in Blue Eagle Gym with the caption: "Home is where the heart is #ThankyouGod."

Home is where the heart is #ThankyouGod pic.twitter.com/hmv5UoDfed — Sj Belangel (@sjbelangel) March 8, 2018

According to report on Slam PH, Belangel's father confirmed that the Blue Eaglet has committed to the seniors team.

Belangel will be graduating with a championship as the Blue Eaglets went undefeated in the elimination round and bested National University Bullpups in 3 games. (READ: Ateneo Blue Eaglets claim UAAP juniors title with thrilling win over NU)

The point guard closed out his juniors career with 16 points and 8 rebounds including the clutch free-throws that effectively sealed the game. In his last juniors tournament, Belangel averaged 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Belangel was also in race for Juniors MVP behind teammate Kai Sotto and UST Tiger Cub Cj Cansino who eventually took home the title.

The incoming Blue Eagle is set to see action on March 19 to 23, 2018 in the SM-NBTC league finals where he ranks 3rd behind UAAP Jrs Finals MVP Sotto and NCAA champion Joel Cagulangan from La Salle Green Hills. (READ: Kai Sotto sits atop final NBTC 24 rankings)

Belangel follows the footsteps of Matt Nieto and Jolo Mendoza who were both former Blue Eaglet point guards and are now with the Blue Eagles. He is set to be future orchestrator of Blue Eagles who currently have point guards Nieto, Mendoza and former Xavier Stallion Tyler Tio in the roster. – Rappler.com