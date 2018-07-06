It's the first time in a long while that the Philippines will be represented by a collegiate team in the invitational tournament

Published 3:38 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It won't be the Gilas cadets representing the country this time in the Jones Cup.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles, the reigning UAAP champions, will represent the Philippines in the 40th William Jones Cup starting July 14 at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

This will be the first time in a long while that the country is sending over a collegiate team to the invitational tournament.

Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go and Matt Nieto will banner the Ateneo squad mentored by Tab Baldwin.

Last year, the Gilas cadets finished 4th in the 10-nation meet with a 6-3 record.

"We wish the Ateneo Blue Eagles good luck in this endeavor. They will be representing our country to the best of their will," said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Sonny Barrios.

Mike Nieto, Aaron Black, Raffy Verano, Adrian Wong, Anton Asistio, Gian Mamuyac, Jolo Mendoza, Angelo Kouame, Tyler Tio, SJ Belangel, William Navarro, Patrick Maagdenberg, and Jawuan White complete the roster.

Also joining them are coaching staff members Sandy Arespacochaga, Gene Afable, Gabby Severino, Yuri Escueta, Ford Arao, Alton Lister, and Jon Jacinto.

"Of course, we are elated that our brand will be supporting this team. We will do our best to support the Blue Eagles in this journey because we know that the pressure of joining a tournament like this will bring a lot of pressure to these young men," said team backer Ronald Mascariñas, president of Bounty Agro Ventures Inc.

The Philippines has won the tournament 5 times. The last time the country topped the Jones Cup table was back in 2016 with the import-laden Mighty Sports-Philippines. – Rappler.com