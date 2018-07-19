The Ateneo volleyball standout decides to play her 5th and final UAAP season due to an 'unfinished business'

Published 8:02 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo Lady Eagles' starting middle blocker Bea de Leon will be back for her final year with the blue and white.

De Leon confirmed after her last game in the 2018 PSL Invitationals that she will play her final year of eligibility due to an "unfinished business."

"After reflecting and really thinking about it, I rarely get this chance to play 5 years in the UAAP. If I prolong it, it might not be the same," said de Leon.

"Basically, there's unfinished business for me. As long as there's a chance to reach my goal, I'll go for it."

The 5-foot-11 middle blocker contemplated if she would pursue her final UAAP year after Season 80 finalist Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws eliminated the Lady Eagles in the semifinals.

She joined the Foton Tornadoes in the PSL Invitational conference to widen her volleyball knowledge after 4 years under Thai coach Anusorn "Tai" Bundit, who also left the Lady Eagles after 5 years with the team.

"I was with coach Tai for the past 4 years. It was nice to learn with other coaches also. Iba 'yung pattern, iba 'yung ginagawa sa training (The pattern is different, what we do in training is different)," said de Leon.

De Leon won one championship with the Lady Eagles during her rookie year in Season 77. – Rappler.com