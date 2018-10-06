The Blue Eagles' rookie center finally gets to experience the most heated collegiate basketball showdown

Published 8:17 PM, October 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After two years of watching Ateneo and La Salle games from the sidelines, the defending champion's Ivorian rookie Angelo Kouame finally got to play – and shine – in the UAAP's famed rivalry match.

The 6-foot-10 center recorded a team-high double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds that proved to be crucial in Ateneo's 71-55 drubbing of La Salle on Saturday, October 6.

But even if he hasn't resided in the Philippines for a long time, Kouame admitted he was immediately drawn to the intensity that both teams showed in front of both schools' die-hard fans.

"I think everyone keeps talking about that [rivalry]," said Kouame.



"Especially coach (Tab Baldwin), George (Isaac Go), Raffy (Verano) and all the kuyas Anton (Asistio), Matt (Nieto), Mike (Nieto), they all talked to me about it and we really bring that [spirit] as a team."

Kouame also prepared well for the blue and green's first meeting in Season 81 as he clearly remembered how their Filoil preseason tournament resulted to an overtime win for Ateneo last June where he also played a pivotal role.

After making his presence felt on the big UAAP stage, Kouame even a garnered "MVP" chants from the Ateneo community especially after he capped off the game with a two-handed slam.

"The main point is not to be MVP, but to be champion. I appreciate [the support from the Ateneo community]," he said.

"Even in school, everyone keeps telling me: 'Keep doing what you do' so that’s the kind of motivation for me and I appreciate that from them."

As the 20-year-old rookie continued to showcase marked improvement since the opening game against Adamson, the Blue Eagles expect that he has more to show.

"One of the strengths of course is Ange’s presence inside. We’re very happy to see him continue to evolve his game," said assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

"I keep learning and that's something," said Kouame. – Rappler.com