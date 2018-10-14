Thirdy Ravena's season-best performance couldn't be any more timely as backup guard Tyler Tio also came through

Published 11:59 PM, October 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Although Ateneo got away with another UAAP win over the University of the Philippines, Thirdy Ravena admitted the Blue Eagles headed into the game wary of what a hungry Maroons team could do.

The defending champions even had to without the injured Nieto twins – Matt (fractured finger) and Mike (sprain) – but the Blue Eagles managed to hack out a convincing 83-66 triumph over the Maroons.

Ravena's season-best performance couldn't be any more timely as he turned into a highlight machine, finishing with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double, dropping dunks, up-and-under layups and chasedown blocks in Ateneo’s deflation of UP.

And it also helped that many stepped up, including Tyler Tio who came through for their injured leader Matt and finished with 12 points and a game-high 5 assists.

Prior to the game, Tio only had a combined total of 13 points and 5 dimes in the entire first round.

“Luckily for us, guys stepped up just like Tyler. Laking tulong siya lalo na wala si Matt. Nag-step up siya sa role ng point guard namin,” said Ravena. “It was a good game for us. Malakas din ang UP so props to them also.”

(Tyler was a big help especially since Matt was out. He stepped up in our point guard role. It was a good game for us. UP is also strong so props to them too.)

Tio was just appreciative of the opportunity amid adversity.

“First of all, I tried to do my best during the practices to earn the trust of the coaches,” he said. “We have a philosophy in our team that it’s the next man up so when Matt went down, obviously we were hurt because he's one of our better players. He's one of our leaders. Even the captains they talk to us. The coaches they talk to us point guards and they told us that they really need us to step up.”

It just goes to show that Ateneo just seemingly cannot run out of weapons, and UP got front row seats to the experience. – Rappler.com