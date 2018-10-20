Isaac Go believes that the defending champions work harder now because of Angelo Kouame

Published 8:32 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After Angelo Kouame broke out with a career-high double-double of 33 points and 27 rebounds against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, the Ivorian center has overshadowed veteran Isaac Go all the more.

But despite his reduced role, Go remains happy with how the rookie center has been contributing to the team – both on court and in practice.

"I think everyone generally in the team is happy, but in reality, he did all the work," said Go.

"He’s competitive in practice, he really exerts himself. He really pushes all of us to be better in practice."



Go won the hearts of fans for his clutch performances that catapulted the Blue Eagles past the Tamaraws in the do-or-die semifinals in the last two seasons. (IN PHOTOS: Ateneo Blue Eagles and FEU Tamaraws play their hearts out in OT thriller)

According to Kouame, he looks up to the former Xavier Stallion who has taken up the role of mentoring him ever since he started practicing with the team.

"He (Isaac Go) really helped me for everything. Even off the court, in the court, he's my second coach," said Kouame of Go.

But Go humbly denies that he has played a big factor in Kouame's monstrous numbers as he directs the credit to Kouame himself and the coaching staff.

"He was the one who goes shows up to the gym, he’s the one who gets extra shots, [does] extra work, so really you have to give all the credit to him," shared Go of the rookie's work ethic.

"And you have to give credit to this coaching staff as well, who [has] really shown up everyday, [to] find ways [for Kouame] to get better."

The 6-foot-10 rookie was able to flash his MVP-caliber form especially with the Blue Eagles fielding a depleted lineup as Thirdy Ravena served his suspension and the Nieto twins sidelined by an illness.

As Kouame breathes new life to the Blue Eagles' title retention bid, Go may be right that there will be more to come from the rest of team as the season rolls on. – Rappler.com