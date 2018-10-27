'Instead of dwelling on what’s negative, I turn that energy into how I can help my team get better,' says Ateneo star Thirdy Ravena

Published 11:23 AM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Leave it to a champion to make good of a bad situation.

After a one-game suspension disqualified him from contention in the MVP race and other individual honors, Ateneo star forward Thirdy Ravena is now more than happy to just focus on winning a second straight championship for the blue and white.

“Instead of dwelling on what’s negative, I turn that energy into how I can help my team get better, how I can help my teammates inside the court,” he said after his return against the UE Red Warriors last Wednesday, October 24.

“Right now, that’s better because I will now only think of ways on how I could help my team.”

And the Eagles are certainly appreciating the help they’re getting, for they’re now just one win away from clinching a Final Four spot.

“Right now, I’m really happy that I’m more focused on my team,” Ravena continued. “Para sa akin ang importante, championship eh. Sa totoo lang naman, walang sense of fulfillment kung may individual award ka and you can’t really bring your team with you. Kunyari may award ka, di ka naman nag-champion. Para sa akin, mas importante yung lahat kami as a team na nag-eenjoy kasi pinaghirapan namin yun for 8 months eh.”

(For me, the championship is more important. To be honest, there’s no sense of fulfillment if you have an individual award and you can’t really bring your team with you. For example, you have an award, but you’re not a champion. For me, what’s more important is the enjoyment of the whole team because we worked hard for that for 8 months.)

But don’t let Ravena and Ateneo’s championship-tested, team-first mentality fool you, there’s a reason why he was always part of the Mythical Five in the first place. In times of need, the 6-foot-3 forward can turn up a notch and provide more than what’s asked of him.

In an October 14 win against the UP Fighting Maroons – the first in a string of games without star guard Matt Nieto – Ravena erupted for a season-high 21-point, 11-rebound double-double with 2 steals and 2 blocks to boot.

With only a few games left before the Final Four, Thirdy Ravena just has his eyes on the prize – the only one left for him to win, that is. – Rappler.com