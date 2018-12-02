They're camping out overnight until ticket booths open at 6 am on Monday, December 3

Published 12:21 AM, December 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It may be final exams week for Ateneans, but they're all going out to support the Ateneo Blue Eagles who are looking to sweep the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 81 best-of-three finals series on Wednesday, December 5, at the Araneta Coliseum.

And to what extent is this support? They will be camping out overnight until the ticket booths open at 6 am on Monday, December 3.

LS students waiting for the selling of Game 2 tickets. The line extends to almost 200 people as of 10:04 PM. pic.twitter.com/LkaLXTNxKK — The GUIDON (@TheGUIDON) December 2, 2018

According to Ateneo de Manila University's student newspaper The Guidon, there were around 40 people in line near Gate 3.

At 10:04 pm, the line extended to almost 200 people near the gate premises.

The alloted UAAP tickets for Ateneo will be divided among LS students, LS employees, alumni, high school students, grade school students, and professional schools students.

But for those who will not be able to get hold of the highly-coveted tickets, the Rizal Library is providing a live screening of the game on the 5th floor of the Study Hall.

Are you getting stressed over Finals? Not UAAP, yours



Well, starting tomorrow you can Chillmas at the 5th, study at Matteo 24/7, and assuming you don't have exams then, watch Game 2 at the Rizal Library on Wednesday #OneBigFight #PepeCares pic.twitter.com/YYFxjq3noP — Rizal Library (@Rizal_Library) December 2, 2018

In the first game, Ateneo fans were visibly outnumbered by those in Maroon, but the Blue Eagles still felt their presence and took Game 1 of the Finals. – Rappler.com