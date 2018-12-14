'It’s every father’s dream for your boys to outdo you,' says former Ateneo champion Jet Nieto

Published 6:50 PM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After Ateneo twins Matt and Mike Nieto replicated the UAAP back-to-back championship run their father Jet achieved 30 years ago, the Blue Eagle legend doesn't mind if his sons wound up surpassing his feat.

"It’s every father’s dream for your boys to outdo you," said Jet, a member of Ateneo's title romp in 1987 and 1988.

"Tapos pangit naman pag sabihin mo na mas magaling ka sa anak mo. Mas maganda ‘yung mas magaling anak mo kaysa sa iyo."

(It's not really nice to say that you're better than your kids. It's nicer to hear that your kids are better than you.)

Matt and Mike still have one more year left in the UAAP together with other core members like Thirdy Ravena and Isaac Go, who can help the Blue Eagles pull off a three-peat championship.

"Siguro nine-nerbiyos na si daddy kasi may tsansa na kaming talunin 'yung record niya," quipped Matt.

(I guess daddy is really nervous now because Mike and I have a chance of eclipsing his record.)

For the twins, it also meant assuming their dad's title of being the best basketball player in the family.

"I was always teasing them na hanggang 'di nila nababack-to-back iyan, ako 'yung mas magaling sa inyo. Kaya the first words from both of them, when they hugged me [after they won the championship]: 'Uy dad, pantay na tayo," shared Jet. "Pero may isa pa kaming taon. Mukhang tatalunin ka namin!'"

(I was always teasing them that if they cannot achieve a back-to-back, I'm still better than them. So the first words they both told me when they hugged me after they won the championship: 'Hey dad, we're equal now. But we still have one more year left so I think we're going to beat you!')

But Jet, of course, doesn't mind: "Siyempre naman [ready na ako to give up that title],"

(Of course I'm ready to give up the title.)

When the twins won their first UAAP championship in the collegiate ranks, Jet rewarded his champion sons with a surprise, but it looks like the incentives might just get bigger and bigger.

"Last year, when we had this mini incentive, they were still a bit skeptical, but this year they confidently said: 'Dad, ihanda mo na'," recalled the proud father.

"[I replied]: 'Seryoso ka diyan?' (Are you serious?)"

"They knew all along [that they would win the championship]." – Rappler.com