Ateneo head tactician Tab Baldwin hopes to see 6 Blue Eagles in the top 10 draft picks

Published 8:06 PM, December 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Even if it's a year away, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin already looks forward to the day he sees his Blue Eagles pursue their professional basketball dreams, but it comes with great expectations.

"Next December, I want to see 5 guys in the top 10 picks or 6 because you (Anton Asistio) will be there next December as well," said Baldwin.

"You know, that’s what our coaching staff dreams about and that’s what we work towards, so there’s a lot of work to do to develop that confidence in the PBA coaches in these players."

Five Blue Eagles – Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, and Aaron Black – will graduate in 2019, while Season 81's lone graduate Anton Asistio will be eligible to apply for the PBA Draft after he suits up in the PBA D-League.

Asistio also confirmed to Rappler that he submitted his D-League draft application.

Baldwin expressed his desire for the veteran Ateneo Blue Eagles team to join the 2019 PBA D-League, which will also help the players complete their eligibility requirements for the Philippines' top-tier basketball league.

"From our perspective, we would like to [join the PBA D-League], but we’re still waiting for management to whether that’s going to happen or not," added Baldwin.

Baldwin and the Blue Eagles will shoot for a UAAP three-peat in Season 82. – Rappler.com