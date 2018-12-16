The Ateneo men's basketball, men's and women's swimming, women's fencing and women's badminton teams bask in the spotlight after their successful campaigns
Published 11:30 AM, December 16, 2018
Updated 11:30 AM, December 16, 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo community celebrated its achievements in the first semester of UAAP Season 81 by lighting up the bonfire on Saturday night, December 15, at the Ateneo Grade School grounds.
Ateneo copped 5 titles from the men's basketball, men's and women's swimming, women's fencing and women's badminton teams out of 21 events in 10 sports in the first half of the season.
The men's judo team fell short of its title defense, settling for the lone silver in Ateneo's first-semester campaign, while the men's fencing and men's badminton teams finished 3rd in their competitions.
Ateneo currently ranks 4th in the general championship tally with 155 points behind league-leader University of Santo Tomas (212), University of the Philippines (188), and La Salle (178).
GOLDEN GLOW. The Ateneo community gathers for the traditional bonfire celebration to honor its champion athletes at the Grade School grounds. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
AMDG. The Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion makes fans of the blue and white feel at home. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
WELCOME. Ateneo bonfire program hosts Pj Lanot, Bettina Jose, Martie Bautista, Frannie Reyes and Ryan Racela kick off the celebration. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
CO-MVPS. Chanelle Lunod and Geva de Vera power Ateneo to the UAAP women's badminton crown. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
FINAL FLIGHT. Lady tankers Hannah Castañeda, Shaye Uy and Julia Balanag get to graduate as champions.Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
OLYMPIAN. Two-time Olympian Jessie Lacuna receives the Xavier Excellence award for his outstanding contributions to the 5-peat champion Ateneo men's swimming team. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
ALL HEART. The Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion never fails to cheer up the crowd. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
TWINSHIP. Twins Mike and Matt Nieto aim to surpass the back-to-back title romp of their father Jet 30 years ago. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
GO FOR IT. Isaac Go continues to be a role model for student-athletes as an ace BS Management with Applied Chemistry student and a two-time UAAP basketball champion. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
YOUNG FANS. The kids enjoy seeing their sports idols live on stage. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
TRAILBLAZERS. Ateneo basketball's Anton Asistio and Thirdy Ravena, swimming's Chloe Daos, fencing's Patricia Paulo, badminton's Geva de Vera and swimming's Jessie Lacuna lead the lighting of the bonfire. Rappler screenshot
FAITHFUL. The Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion lead the singing of the Song For Mary. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
– Rappler.com