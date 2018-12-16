The Ateneo men's basketball, men's and women's swimming, women's fencing and women's badminton teams bask in the spotlight after their successful campaigns

Published 11:30 AM, December 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo community celebrated its achievements in the first semester of UAAP Season 81 by lighting up the bonfire on Saturday night, December 15, at the Ateneo Grade School grounds.

Ateneo copped 5 titles from the men's basketball, men's and women's swimming, women's fencing and women's badminton teams out of 21 events in 10 sports in the first half of the season.

The men's judo team fell short of its title defense, settling for the lone silver in Ateneo's first-semester campaign, while the men's fencing and men's badminton teams finished 3rd in their competitions.

Ateneo currently ranks 4th in the general championship tally with 155 points behind league-leader University of Santo Tomas (212), University of the Philippines (188), and La Salle (178).

– Rappler.com