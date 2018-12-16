Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin intends to stay with the Blue Eagles even if the American-Kiwi has been recommended to take over the Batang Gilas program

Published 3:55 PM, December 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tab Baldwin won't be going anywhere even if the Ateneo head coach has been recommended for the vacant Batang Gilas head coaching post.

"My plan is to be coaching Ateneo," said the two-time UAAP champion coach.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emiritus and Ateneo men's basketball team's financial backer Manny V. Pangilinan told Rappler that he recommended Baldwin to take over the program of the national basketball youth team.

But the tycoon emphasized that the decorated American-Kiwi coach should be able to juggle both coaching commitments in order to take over Batang Gilas.

If it happens, Baldwin thinks it won't be a problem.

"If the powers want me to work in the national team program, I think that they can be done alongside Ateneo. I don’t see them as mutually exclusive," added Baldwin.

After Ateneo's back-to-back UAAP title romp, Baldwin already has plans in store for the Blue Eagles to successfully establish a three-peat dynasty.

"As much as we can, [we want] to provide the toughest competition for the players," said Baldwin.

"Our focus will be more on games in the summer and the preseason, we will still have to do the individual work, we still have to do the developmental work, we still have to do the conditioning for all of them."

After serving as Gilas head coach for one year, Baldwin turned his focus to Ateneo in 2016 and steered the Blue Eagles to an unexpected UAAP Finals appearance. – Rappler.com