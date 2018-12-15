Not surprisingly, the 7-foot-1 Ateneo superstar emerges as the runaway statistical leader in the UAAP juniors basketball tournament

Published 9:15 PM, December 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Was there ever any doubt?

Ateneo Blue Eaglets’ 7-foot-1 superstar Kai Sotto has emerged as the dominant frontrunner in the MVP race at the end of the first round of the UAAP Season 81 juniors basketball tournament.

With league-leading averages of 25.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks, the 16-year-old sensation has amassed a whopping 93.2857 statistical points (SPs), nearly 23 points ahead of the UST Tiger Cubs’ star rookie guard Mark Nonoy, who tallied 70.8571.

SPs are the sole basis of MVP voting for the league.

Sotto’s projected partner-in-crime Forthsky Padrigao came in third with 70 SPs. However, he has sat out all but his first game due to a battle with appendicitis.

Floor general RJ Abarrientos of the FEU Baby Tamaraws came in fourth with 62.5714 SPs. Rounding out the top 10 are Adamson’s Adrian Manlapaz (60.1667), NU’s Carl Tamayo (60), Adamson’s Joem Sabandal (58.1429), UST’s Bismarck Lina (55.4286), FEU’s Royce Alforque (55.2857) and La Salle’s Lance Jomalesa (53)..

Sotto has stood his ground for Ateneo this season following the graduation of team stalwarts SJ Belangel, Dave Ildefonso, Joaqui Manuel and Jason Credo, leading the defending champions to a 5-2 record after Round 1.

Meanwhile NU, which has 4 players in the top 15, clamped down on a league-best 6-1 record after a 78-62 rout of Ateneo at the end of the first round. – Rappler.com