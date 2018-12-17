Thirdy Ravena drops by the Rappler office to talk about the Ateneo Blue Eagles' UAAP Season 81 championship

Published 7:58 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles continue to be the best team in the UAAP as they completed a back-to-back title run in the Season 81 men's basketball championship.

Even if they were the heavy favorites to win the title this season, the blue and white's golden campaign was far from perfect. They kicked off their campaign with an opening day loss to the Adamson Soaring Falcons and even picked up a heartbreaking loss to Far Eastern University in the first round.

Season 81 Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena will drop by the Rappler office on Tuesday, December 18, at 11 am to talk about their tale of bouncing back to supremacy. – Rappler.com