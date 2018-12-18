'Lucky charm lang. There’s nothing wrong with being a lucky charm,' says Thirdy Ravena

Published 7:01 PM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It was just by coincidence that Ravena brothers Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena voted for Philippine bets Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray during their respective Binibining Pilipinas competitions and both eventually won the Miss Universe crown.

Kiefer was first to be invited as a judge in 2015, while Thirdy had his chance to give his vote in 2018.

Thirdy – who tweeted the brothers' fun fact – received backlash from netizens for his statement, but he clarified his thoughts in a following tweet that he never said the Ravenas were the reason why both queens won the world's most prestigious pageant.

When u joke about being a lucky charm and end up being called a misogynistic attention-seeking freak. Never said it was the reason why she won. We all know she deserved it. It was just good clean fun. Yall gotta chill — Thirdy (@ThirdyRavenaaa) December 18, 2018

In a Rappler Talk, Thirdy further expounded on why Catriona was deserving to win the crown.

"It was well-deserved. She is the most prepared candidate for me in Miss Universe. Like you really saw everything in her and you see how prepared she was, how confident she was that you could tell that she really deserved everything she’s getting right now," said the two-time UAAP Finals MVP.

"With in terms of people thinking that I was the reason, it’s a joke."

"Lucky charm lang. There’s nothing wrong with being a lucky charm."

Thirdy also compared his thoughts to how Filipinos can be superstitious during sports events.

"If you watch a game and they lose, you think I’m malas (the jinx) or you can’t watch the next game ‘cuz they might lose, so it’s kind of like that mentality." – Rappler.com