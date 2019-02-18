Even senior player Bea de Leon admits that playing in Sunday's Ateneo-La Salle season opener still made her nervous

Published 10:22 AM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Playing her fifth year in the UAAP, Ateneo captain Bea de Leon admits she still gets rattled by two things:

"I was telling everyone that I only get nervous for two things – my first game and Ateneo-La Salle – so put that together, [I'm really nervous]," said De Leon.

Despite contributing 8 points, the senior middle blocker was not her usual self and still committed crucial errors in Ateneo's four-set loss to archrival La Salle in women's volleyball action on Sunday, February 17.

Playing in front of a crowd of over 17,000, De Leon said it's certainly not just the rookies who would get the jitters.

"I mean regardless of how long you’ve been playing, I guess I got really excited – it’s my last year, it’s Ateneo-La Salle – so it's really the composure," she said

Although the three-time defending champions overwhelmed the Lady Eagles in the first two sets, Ateneo managed to put one up in the 3rd set. But the Lady Spikers came back with a vengeance and finished off their archrivals.

De Leon was straight-forward in saying that the Lady Eagles started poorly, but she remains positive that her teammates will be able to execute the system of new head coach Oliver Almadro in the coming games.

"We have a lot to improve on. That wasn’t how I know my team, that’s not how I know we’re supposed to play. The season is still long, it’s only our first game, it’s [about] how you end it," said De Leon.



Ateneo hopes to bounce back against the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses on Wednesday, February 20, 2 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Arena. – Rappler.com