After copping 3 UAAP volleyball titles with the Ateneo men's team, coach Oliver Almadro admits he’s still adjusting in the women's tournament

Published 9:42 AM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Oliver Almadro still had to let the thought of his first UAAP win the women's tournament sink in as he admitted how different it was when he switched from men's tournament to the highly popular women's game.

"Iba yung women's sa men's. Grabe," exclaimed Almadro after Ateneo prevailed over the UST Golden Tigresses in 4 grueling sets on Wednesday, February 20.

(The women's game is really different from the men's tournament.)

Prior to handling the women's team, Almadro was used to the small crowd attending the men's games so it was easier for him to get his instructions across to his players.

In his debut game where Ateneo bowed to defending champion La Salle last Sunday, a crowd of over 17,000 watched the showdown.

And with the loud drums and resounding cheers of the fans, he said it's no surprise that he usually ends up more exhausted than usual.

Almadro added that he also needed a shift in coaching style.

"In the women's, you really have to take a look at the details, you really have to be mindful of the details. Unlike in the men's, you really have to put power and intensity," explained Almadro.

"Here, kailangan talaga may details, iisa-isahin talaga, and the moods of the women's players, talagang iba."

(Here, you really need details, taking it one by one, and the moods of the women's players is different.)

After losing to La Salle – which is mentored by his former coaching mentor Ramil de Jesus – then winning over UST, Almadro hopes the Lady Eagles eventually learn from their mistakes.

"We really have to study and learn how to end it right – iyon ang pinaka-importante, kung ano yung nasa dulo (that's what's important, what happens in the end)," he said.

The Lady Eagles take on the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws next in a rematch of last season's semifinals on Sunday, February 24, 4 pm at the Filoil Flying V Arena. – Rappler.com