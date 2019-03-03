Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro says he reminded team captain Bea de Leon not to worry too much

Published 8:58 PM, March 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo star Bea De Leon delivered her most efficient game yet in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

But De Leon admitted she had felt the pressure to carry the team, but coach Oliver Almadro reminded the Lady Eagles team captain that she doesn’t need to do everything every game.

“Well from the past games, I just told Bea not to worry and sometimes di ko naman kailangan yung points niya, kailangan ko yung leadership niya,” said Almadro.

“So with that, wag na siya magworry kasi if she is worrying about making points, I don’t need that. I just need your leadership, I just need your presence there, I just need yung right way of what you’re doing.”

(Well from the past games, I just told Bea not to worry and sometimes I don’t need her for the points but for her leadership. So with that, I just told her not to worry. I just need her presence and I just need her to do the right way of what she’s doing.)

De Leon said since she’s playing her final season, she had felt the need to do more for the team. But the middle blocker has now learned to be more focused.

“This is my last year. You overthink and gigil na gigil ka to do your best,” said De Leon. “[But] definitely I put my mindset back to wherever and whatever helps the team kahit simpleng makakuha lang ako ng block, sobrang laking bagay na yun para ma-freee up si Kat [Tolentino] o sila Ponggay [Gaston].”

(This is my last year. You overthink and you become too eager to do your best. But definitely I put my mindset back to wherever and whatever helps the team even, even if it means to just block shots, it is still a big help for the team because it opens up Kat Tolentino and Ponggay Gaston.)

De Leon chipped in 8 points, all coming from attacks, in the Lady Eagles’ straight-set win over the UE Lasy Warriors on Sunday, March 3.

“I put my mindset back to the basics, but definitely thank you to my setters also and definitely to my coach and to my teammates that I’m efficient today, and hopefully, [I’ll show more] consistency.” – Wilmyn Migguel See/Rappler.com