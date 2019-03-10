'They also have that hunger to win, but I think we were hungrier than them, we were starving,' says Ateneo setter Deanna Wong

Published 8:25 PM, March 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo setter Deanna Wong may have yet to show her topnotch form this season, but she definitely came through the most crucial stretch in the Lady Eagles' triumph over the University of the Philippines (UP).

Wong and the Lady Eagles came in extra motivated against match favorites UP Lady Maroons and managed to stay composed in the nail-biting 3rd set of the blockbuster UAAP women's volleyball match.

"As what coach said: 'We know that UP has a high-morale.’ Like they are so aggressive, they also have that hunger to win, but I think we were hungrier than them. We were starving," said Wong.



As UP rallied back in the hopes of preventing a sweep, Ateneo raced to their third match point and Wong took the risk and finished the rally with a 1-2 play.

"Actually what coach O says: 'high risk, high reward', so that’s always what's in my head and I trusted myself. I didn't think that I would get a point from it. I did what I had to do, so it was just instinct," said Wong, whose drop shot sealed the win that gave Ateneo the solo lead.

Although Wong's presence proved crucial for the Lady Eagles, she only dished out 16 excellent sets compared to UP's Ayel Estrañero's 27 in straight sets.

The league's reigning Best Setter knows she has lot to improve on to regain her peak form, but she feels lucky to have head coach Oliver Almadro, who strongly believes in her.

"I know Deanna can do better than that. She wouldn't be Best Setter for nothing. I’m really pushing her to be the best setter that she is and that's what she is," said Almadro.

"So I’m telling her to be patient, it will come as long as you keep pushing yourself, don’t put a limit to yourself, you will achieve what you want to achieve, and luckily, Deanna responded today. That last point, it wasn't mine, it was hers."

The Ateneo Lady Eagles are a win away from ending the first round on top as they clash with Season 80 semifinalist National University on Saturday, March 16, at the Filoil Flying V Centre. – Rappler.com