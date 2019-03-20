'This is for my team, this is for the school, this is for the Lord. Not really for myself,' says Ateneo's Maddie Madayag after a record-breaking performance

Published 9:23 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo's Maddie Madayag led the way for the Lady Eagles as she scored a team-high 23 points, 11 coming from blocks – a new record in the Final Four era of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

“Seryoso? (Seriously?) Woah, oh my gosh, I didn’t know that,” a surprised Madayag said post-game after she was informed of her record-setting performance.

The graduating senior then added: “I don’t know what to say. I don’t know, I just played my game. I just contribute whatever I can for the team and I just give it to the Lord.”

Maddie Madayag was SHOOKT after hearing that she tallied 11 blocks – the league’s best in the Final Four era. #UAAPSeason81Volleyball pic.twitter.com/2BezmJYbWb | via @beebeego09 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 20, 2019

Madayag surpassed La Salle Lady Spiker Celine Hernandez's previous record of 9 blocks in a single game.

The Ateneo middle also notched a career-high in points, which included 11 attacks and an ace to lead the Lady Eagles to their seventh consecutive victory in Season 81.

Ateneo pulled off a massive come-from-behind win over the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses, who led the match in the first two sets only to fold in the end on Wednesday, March 20.

"This is for my team, this is for the school, this is for the Lord. Not really for myself," continued Madayag.

Despite setting the new record for blocks, the Ateneo blocker was not able to contain the scoring onslaught of Sisi Rondina, who notched a game-high 35 points.

The Atenean, though, did admit that Rondina is a really good player. “She really knows what to do. You can see that she’s very experienced.”

Madayag’s admiration for her opponent did not stop there. “You really have to respect your opponent, yun lang. Kung alam mo yung ginagawa nila, then you should know na you should do better.”

(You really have to respect your opponent, that's it. If you know what they're doing, then you should know that you should do better.)

But overall, Madayag said she's just happy to pull of the comeback win with her teammates.

“Itong game na ‘to for me, we really showed our character talaga na lalaban kami kung lalaban,” she said.

(In this game, we really showed our character because we fought till the end.) – Juro Morila/Rappler.com