Ateneo stalwart Kat Tolentino may be primed for the top individual plum, but says she’s more fueled by their bid for a third women’s volleyball crown

Published 5:49 PM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – With Ateneo set to make the Final Four for the 10th straight season, Kat Tolentino has nothing else on her mind but the highly coveted UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball title.

From the get-go, the Lady Eagles have leaned on Tolentino's scoring prowess, making her one of the candidates for an MVP title.

But of course, the 24-year-old spiker has put the team's success as priority.

"I'm more focused on our team goal which is the championship. As long as we get that, any other award is not really a concern or important for me," said Tolentino, who currently tallies 153 points off 120 spikes, 23 blocks and 2 aces.

Tolentino also reinforces league top blocker Maddie Madayag, helping transform Ateneo into this season's best blocking team.

Volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez was the last Lady Eagle to hold an MVP title, while former Ateneo men's coach and current women's team mentor Oliver Almadro had five-time men's MVP Marck Espejo in his fold.

As Tolentino remains in the running to join their ranks, she's grateful that it all started with the trust that Almadro and her team have given her.

"I think that it's a blessing that coach has trusted me with this role. Every player's role is just as important as mine. Either way, I'll do whatever it takes to keep moving forward," added Tolentino.

This year, the Fil-Canadian will be graduating with a bachelor's degree in BS Management, but has one more year of eligibility with the team.

Tolentino, though, has decided not to think too far ahead.

"I haven't been able to think about it (fifth year) because, I think, it's more important to think about this season then I can think about that." – Rappler.com