MANILA, Philippines – When the Ateneo Blue Eagles moved one win away from an outright UAAP Season 82 finals berth, the two-time defending champions didn’t even need the services of starting forward Will Navarro.

Navarro – who suffered concussion-like symptoms after a hit by the UE Red Warriors’ Nick Abanto in their previous game – sat out during the Blue Eagles' 37-point manhandling of the NU Bulldogs, 88-51, on Saturday, October 26.

Erring on the side of caution obviously worked wonders for Navarro, who will now likely play in Ateneo’s final eliminations game against the UP Fighting Maroons where they'll shoot for a 14-0 elimination sweep on Wednesday, October 30.

“Oo, probably makakalaro na ako doon. Next week, training lang tapos kaya na naman,” he said after the game. “Okay lang naman ako. I just had to rest. Sabi ng mga doctor, advice nila wag na lang akong maglaro. Nag-warm up lang ako para maging present lang ako sa mga activities.”

(Yes, I can probably play there. I’ll just train next week and I think I’m good to go. I’m fine, I just had to rest. The doctors told me to just not play. I warmed up today so I can be present in team activities.)

It was a scary few hours for the former San Beda product last week, as he was subbed out after just 3 minutes into their game against UE and did not return.

“Wala akong maalala. Naalala ko lang noong nasa ospital na ako,” Navarro recounted. “Parang di ko na maalala anong nangyari that day.”

(I couldn’t remember anything. I could only remember things when I was already in the hospital. I couldn’t remember much of what happened that day.)

As he continues his recovery until Wednesday next week, Navarro just feels thankful that his teammates held the fort extremely well in his absence.

“Anyone can do something big for the team,” he said. “Everyone is ready to play so I’m very happy for them.” – Rappler.com