MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo Lady Eagles star Kat Tolentino backtracked from her decision to forego her final UAAP year, confirming on Thursday, November 28 that she will suit up for the defending women's volleyball champions in Season 82.

Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro told Rappler that her decision was an "answered prayer" as Tolentino is set to lead the young Lady Eagles squad.

"Answered prayer! Now we have to pray hard, work harder! To achieve why Kat really came [back]," Almadro wrote in a text message.

Tolentino, a runner-up in last season'sl MVP race, saw action with Choco Mucho in the 2019 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

However, the new squad failed to land a podium finish even with the reinforcement of Ateneo blockers Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag.

With the graduation of De Leon, Madayag and Kim Gequillana, the Lady Eagles will bank on Tolentino's veteran presence along with prized rookie Faith Nisperos to defend and clinch Ateneo's fifth UAAP women's volleyball title. – Rappler.com