MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Jho Maraguinot has decided to play her final year of eligibility in UAAP Season 82 with the Ateneo Lady Eagles.

Maraguinot confirmed this development to Rappler on Wednesday, January 22.

With the graduation of Ateneo towers Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag, Maraguinot will join Kat Tolentino in reinforcing the young Ateneo women's volleyball squad bannered by standout rookie Faith Nisperos.

"Madaming factors actually (There are actually a lot of factors),” Maraguinot told Rappler on why she decided to return to collegiate action.

“One thing I’m holding on to is the trust the people around me is giving me. They really believe that I can still do it. Iyon ‘yung nag-booboost ng confidence ko (That’s what’s boosting my confidence)."

Setter Jamie Lavitoria, who played for Generika-Ayala in the Philippine Superliga, is also set for a return to the UAAP.

In 2018, Maraguinot – who turns 24 this year – initially decided to forgo her last playing year after Ateneo's semifinal exit as the Lady Eagles bowed to the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws.

Maraguinot, a product of former head coach Tai Bundit's program, initially bid goodbye to the Lady Eagles at the same time as the Thai coach, who focused on mentoring the Creamline Cool Smashers.

After Season 80, Maraguinot played for the Sta. Lucia Realtors in the the PSL.

The outside hitter won her first championship with Ateneo in Season 77, as she played alongside three-time MVP Alyssa Valdez and that season's best setter Jia Morado. – Rappler.com