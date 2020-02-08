MANILA, Philippines – After an unexpected championship run, the Ateneo Lady Eagles are determined to defend their UAAP women's volleyball title.

Kat Tolentino and Jho Maraguinot, who initially announced their early exit, decided to play their final year in a move that will surely add veteran and championship experience to their Season 82 campaign.

Maraguinot played a key role in Ateneo's title romp in 2015 when the Lady Eagles swept the season behind national team stalwarts Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado.

But in 2018, Maraguinot announced her departure from the Lady Eagles' nest together with head coach Anusorn 'Tai' Bundit, who mentored the outside hitter throughout her career in Ateneo.

Tolentino also proved to be a vital cog in the championship team last year as she formed a triple-tower force with Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag.

Together with veterans Ponggay Gaston and Jules Samonte, as well as young talents in Faith Nisperos and Jaja Maraguinot, there's certainly no counting out the Ateneo Lady Eagles this season. – Rappler.com