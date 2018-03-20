Adamson has won all of its 17 UAAP softball titles in the last 21 seasons

Published 3:25 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson University Lady Falcons remained queens of UAAP softball after pocketing the Season 80 title at the expense of the UST Tiger Softbelles.

Adamson annihilated UST, 6-0, in a do-or-die Game 3 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 20, for their 8th straight UAAP softball tiara.

Co-finals Most Valuable Player Lyka Basa displayed her prowess on the mound, delivering 5 strikeouts against the struggling Tiger Softbelles, who failed to find their groove offensively.

The Tiger Softbelles looked like they were on their way to winning the championship they last won in 2010 after taking a 4-3 win in Game 1 only to surrender the last two outings, losing Game 2, 5-8.

The Lady Falcons have won all of their 17 softball titles in the last 21 seasons. Adamson is the second-winningest team in UAAP softball history, behind Far Eastern University which has 21 championships.

Last March 16, Adamson also took home the UAAP baseball crown with a two-game sweep of De La Salle University in the finals, ending a 7-year title drought. – Rappler.com