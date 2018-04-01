It's been a fruitful 4 months for the Adamson Pep Squad, which won the UAAP cheerdance title for the first time in school history last December

Published 6:40 PM, April 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Pep Squad proved it can also excel in the international stage after bagging 3 gold medals in the Asia Cheerleading Invitational Championships (ACIC) 2018 held in Singapore from March 31 to April 1.

The reigning UAAP cheerdance champions lorded over the competition in the pom, open group stunts coed elite, and open group stunts coed premiere divisions.

It's been a fruitful 4 months for the Adamson Pep Squad, which won the UAAP cheerdance title for the first time in school history last December, dethroning 3-time champions National University. (READ: Adamson University is UAAP Season 80 cheerdance champion)

The ACIC is open to teams from all over the globe and follows the International Cheer Union rules and scoring. – Rappler.com