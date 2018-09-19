Jerrick Ahanmisi and Sean Manganti flash their scoring prowess to lift Adamson to a 2-0 start

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons just got off to their best start in over a decade and head coach Franz Pumaren credited the leadership of his third-year players Jerrick Ahanmisi and Sean Manganti.

"I guess they're accepting their respective role as leaders,” Pumaren said of the duo, who led the Falcons to back-to-back wins in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

“I mentioned that the young guys will follow them if they play well, young guys will go with them. So they have to lead not only by scoring or by defending, [but they should also] lead by example.”

Ahanmisi unloaded 23 points to power Adamson to a stunning upset of defending champion Ateneo last week, while Manganti drilled a career-high of 27 points against the University of the East on Wednesday, September 19.

But Pumaren thinks both Fil-Ams can do more for the Falcons.

"I guess I'm still waiting for the time that these two guys can really play like an orchestra at the same time, I think that will be a fun thing to watch," Pumaren said of the lethal tandem.

Against UE, Ahanmisi fired 10 points to spark a 17-0 run in the second quarter on the way to a convincing victory.

“We started off flat, and we can't be starting like that, so I just wanted to pick the energy up, pick the intensity for my team," said Ahanmisi.

By the second half, Manganti took over and led the Falcons' offense, highlighted by a two-handed slam.

"I came out in the first game really... I had a terrible game. Today I tried to make up for it," said Manganti, who bounced back from a lackluster 4-point outing.

“That was my first dunk since Season 79. [In] Season 80, I was hit with injuries the whole season. I was excited for that one [dunk]."

But both Ahanmisi and Manganti know they have to continue proving themselves to carry the rookie-laden Falcons, who are bidding to reach the title round.

Adamson will face the new-look University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers on Saturday, September 22, 2pm at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com