'I guess we’re in this position because it’s our defense that’s keeping us afloat,' says Adamson coach Franz Pumaren

Published 9:01 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Despite extending the school's best UAAP start to 5-0, Adamson coach Franz Pumaren pretty much had the same criticisms for his team.

After they escaped UP with a Sean Manganti game-winner, the Soaring Falcons again needed to hold off National U's late fightback, 63-58, to stay as the only unbeaten team.

“We’re just lucky that we survived that ambush,” said Pumaren. “We made a lot of mistakes, we made it difficult on our part and some of the guys were selfish. They were only thinking of themselves, probably.”

Just a few days earlier, the multi-titled tactician also blasted his players, pointing out their complacency against the Maroons.

But in fairness to his wards, Pumaren still pointed out what they did right.

“I guess we’re in this position because it’s our defense that’s keeping us afloat. We were able to hold them to 58 points,” he said. “We’re not a team at this stage that can outscore any team. Our offense will just be there, but our defense… we need to make it rock solid for us to really compete in UAAP.”

Indeed, the feared “Pumaren Press” was still in full effect in this game, forcing the Bulldogs to cough up 18 turnovers and shoot just 32% from the field compared to his team’s 43%.

Team veteran Simon Camacho was the primary beneficiary of their defense turned into offense, as he scored all 8 of his points in a personal 8-2 run that proved to be crucial down the stretch.

And with the way Camacho described his scoring outburst, it’s clear that Pumaren’s team-first mantra has been instilled deep within his well-conditioned bench.

“Siguro inantay ko lang ‘yung game dumating sa’kin,” he said after the game. “Inaccept ko lang ‘yung role na binibigay ni role. I’m just doing my job.”

(Maybe I’m just waiting for the game to come to me. I just accept the role they give me.)

Maybe at this point, unless they win the championship, the Falcons will have to take in Pumaren’s endless string of criticisms. It’s for their own good anyway. – Rappler.com