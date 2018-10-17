The Adamson Soaring Falcons aim to build on their dominant second round opening win

Published 7:45 PM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After capping the first round with back-to-back overtime losses, Adamson bounced back to the top of the UAAP standings over National University.

But the challenge, of course, just got tougher as the Soaring Falcons hope that things stay this way.

"We just have to be playing consistent basketball. Classic example is today’s game," said Adamson head coach Franz Pumaren.

The Falcons now share the top spot with Ateneo at 6-2 in a tight team standing.

"It’s still a must-win for us because we have to maintain where we are right now," added Pumaren.

"Whether we like it or not, teams look at us in a different manner already, they prepare for us in a different way already."

The Falcons surprised UAAP fans right from the season opener with an unbelievable win over defending champion Ateneo, then went on to win 4 more for a hot 5-0 start.

But the streak came into a halt as they fell into the hands of Far Eastern University and La Salle.

The league leaders, though, aim for a fresh start in the second round as they vie for a top two spot in the Final Four.

Ever since Pumaren – a former champion La Salle mentor – took up the Adamson coaching post in 2016, the Falcons advanced to the Final Four every year. But in the last two seasons, the Green Archers denied them of a spot in the title round.

The San Marcelino-based squad's next assignment on Saturday, October 20 will again be a major test as the Falcons try to snag their first win over La Salle since 2015.

"We’re gonna come into the game just like any other game," said Adamson sharpshooter Jerrick Ahanmisi. "Obviously we wanna beat La Salle, but we’re just gonna come in to practice every day working hard and listen to what the coaches say about them." – Rappler.com