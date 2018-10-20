The Adamson captain reveals his story of getting rejected by La Salle back in high school

Published 5:52 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – So how much does this win over La Salle mean to Sean Manganti?

More than losing to La Salle for 7 straight games over 3 seasons, the Adamson captain suffered his first heartbreak from the Green Archers when he was rejected by the team when he was in high school.

When he was in 11th grade, Manganti was on vacation in Manila and was invited by his uncle – a former Green Archer – to work out with the team in the hopes of getting recruited for the UAAP.

"I came out here and I practiced with them [La Salle]. They didn’t talk to me, they treated me you know.. like I was nobody and nothing happened."

The disappointed young baller went back home to California to finish high school and played for the University of Maine Presque Isle before getting recruited by the Soaring Falcons.

After serving his residency, Manganti debuted for the Franz Pumaren-led Adamson in 2016. But he wasn't exactly the breakout star everyone expected to be until this season where he's playing his final year in the UAAP.

Manganti now averages 14.6 points off a 38.9% field goal percentage, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

In Adamson's win over La Salle, the Filipino-American recorded a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with 4 assists.

"They [La Salle] rejected Sean and we developed him," said head coach Pumaren, who also entered Adamson in 2016 after serving as La Salle's champion mentor for 11 seasons.

"That proves to you that our program, we know how to develop players."

Manganti is now at the final stretch of his bumpy road to the UAAP, but for him, this win will be one for the books.

"This is the one. This is the biggest game for me personally, so I’m so happy right now. I’m on top of the world," said Manganti. – Rappler.com