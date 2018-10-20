The Adamson point guard still has the competitive fire in him – someone just needed to fan the flames

Published 6:20 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a rather unflattering first round in the UAAP Season 81, Adamson Falcons point guard Jerie “Koko” Pingoy has seen a timely resurgence from the lower ranks of Franz Pumaren’s bench.

Since Adamson's two straight losses after a 5-0 start, Pumaren has reinstalled Pingoy to the starting lineup, which in turn has produced great results.

One game after out-assisting the entire NU Bulldogs team, 8-7, in a 69-58 victory, the journeyman guard again showed up in Adamson’s 57-50 win over the De La Salle Green Archers on Saturday, October 20 – their first over the powerhouse squad in 8 games over 3 years.

Pingoy finished with an all-around line of 6 points, 5 rebounds and a game-high 5 assists, including a timely three-pointer that put them up 53-46 in the clutch stretch of the contest.

And according to him, all this fire wouldn’t have been ignited had people not criticized him on media outlets.

“Parang yung [sinasabi sa’kin] it gave me motivation na parang sinasabi na I need to work hard more para mapakita ko sa nanonood na kaya ko pang maglaro,” he said after the game. “Ayun, I’m happy na nangyari yun kasi kung di nangyari yun, di mangyayari lahat ito. I’m happy na yun yung nabasa ko kasi parang nagdagdag ng kailangan ko pang i-trabaho.”

(It’s like what they’ve been saying gave me motivation, and it’s saying that I need to work hard more so that I could show the people watching that I could still play. I’m happy that it happened because if it didn’t, none of [my good games] would have happened. I’m happy that I read that because it added to the work I have yet to do.)

In 6 games in the first round, Pingoy only averaged 3 points, 1.5 assists and 1 rebound in 11 minutes per game before getting promoted as a starter in round two.

“Ginawa ko lang yung [kaya ko] na ginagawa inside the court,” he continued. “I’m happy na nakabalik ako na nilagay agad ako sa first group ni coach sa second round. I’m thankful for that. Yung mga small things lang na mga ginagawa ko to give them [opportunities to] score. Di naman ako yung tao na sobrang atake nang atake, so ginagawa ko lang yung ano yung role ko, that’s it.”

(I’m just doing what I can inside the court. I’m happy that coach put me back to the first group in the second round. I’m thankful for that. I’m just doing the small things I can do to give them opportunities to score. I’m not that guy who just keeps on attacking, so I’m just doing my role, that’s it.)

In addition, Pingoy is just thankful for the multi-titled Pumaren for giving back his trust to him after that uneventful first round.

“Sobrang thankful ako, as in sobrang thankful kasi yun nga, parang binigyan niya ako ng another chance, di ba?” he said. “Sabi nila sakin, 'Ko, mag-ready ka lagi kasi bigla kang huhugitin,' so sabi ko, “Coach I’m always ready to play for the Adamson community. Masaya ako na nakabalik ako ngayon.”

(I’m really thankful, as in really thankful because it’s like he gave me yet another chance, right? They said to me, 'Ko, just be ready because they might call you to play,' so I said, 'Coach, I’m always ready to play for the Adamson community.' I’m just thankful that I’m back.)

As it turns out, Jerie Pingoy still has the competitive fire in him. Someone just needed to fan the flames. – Rappler.com