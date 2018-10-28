Adamson's Sean Manganti hits a dagger three against UP – and now his DM inbox is flooded with hate messages

Published 8:47 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After Adamson captain Sean Manganti broke the hearts of University of the Philippines (UP) fans for two straight seasons, everyone was expecting the Katipunan-based squad to get even.

But, surprise!

Manganti shattered their hearts again, this time by hitting a dagger corner triple off a pass from Jerrick Ahanmisi just when the Maroons were staging a monumental comeback. The clutch basket padded the Falcons' precarious four-point lead, 74-70, to 77-70 with 1:14 to go in the 4th quarter.

"They hate me. If we have a game, and UP is like playing before us and I'm walking in to the arena, I get dirty looks," shared Manganti of his encounters with some UP fans.

Apart from the death stares, some ruthless Fighting Maroons fans are not leaving him alone online.

"Ya'all don't want to see my DM box man, it's terrible," added Manganti.

Here are some samples:

SEAN MANGANTI SHOULD STOP BREAKING OUR HEARTS — yella (@labanjavi) October 28, 2018

Sean Manganti really hates UP huh. — Paulo Perocho (@PauloVolDotVIII) October 28, 2018

SEAN MANGANTI I HATE YOU FOREVER!!! — Emilio Dario (@egodario7) October 28, 2018

Sean “UP Heartbreaker” Manganti — Christopher (@Lance_gamboa) October 28, 2018

Pleeease lock down Sean Manganti sa dying seconds later :))))) #NeverAgain #UPFight — Alvin Raymund Luna (@barcyluna) October 28, 2018

In the end, Manganti just ignores his bashers and plays it down to a series of unfortunate coincidences where he winds up breaking the hearts of the hopeful Fighting Maroons over and over.

"I just try to get a win every time we play them (UP)," said the Filipino-American.

Aside from the win, Manganti also relishes that he only made one triple in the entire game, but it's one big shot that mattered.

"I got no nothing against no team. I'm sorry for what I've done, I'm sorry man, but if it is reversed and it's UP, they would want to do that to us. Hey, it's a dog-eat-dog world."

His unwavering confidence definitely paid off for his team. – Rappler.com